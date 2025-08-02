He was next due in court on August 13. No one else had been charged over this matter.
Court documents reveal police allege the man had “precursor equipment”, namely a glass, single-neck, round-bottom shapedreactor vessel, intending it would be used to manufacture the class A controlled drug.
This alleged offence carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The accused was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court on July 25 and has been granted interim name suppression.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.