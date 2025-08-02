The police operation was supported by a Fire and Emergency New Zealand hazmat unit.

Tauranga man charged with meth offence after discovery of alleged P-lab

A suspected P-lab was found during an armed police raid last week, Tauranga Police have confirmed.

A local man, whose identity is suppressed, has been charged with a drug offence.

On July 24, armed police and other officers swooped on a Judea property, supported by a Fire and Emergency New Zealand hazmat unit.

Residents were prevented from leaving or returning to their properties for several hours.

Police described the operation as a pre-planned search, which continued the next day.