Tauranga man charged with meth offence after discovery of alleged P-lab

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

The police operation was supported by a Fire and Emergency New Zealand hazmat unit.

A suspected P-lab was found during an armed police raid last week, Tauranga Police have confirmed.

A local man, whose identity is suppressed, has been charged with a drug offence.

On July 24, armed police and other officers swooped on a Judea property, supported by a Fire and Emergency New

