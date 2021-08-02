Tauranga man arrested after allegedly throwing items off building

Police set up a cordon to limit public access while the incident was resolved. Photo / File

A Tauranga man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a person throwing items off a building.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Elizabeth St about 12.30pm on Sunday.

One person was taken into custody shortly after 1pm, she said.

Police set up a cordon to limit public access while the incident was resolved.

There were no injuries reported

A 23-year-old male is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on August 10 on charges relating to burglary and causing intentional damage knowing danger to life was likely to ensue.