Tauranga man arrested after allegedly throwing items off building

A Tauranga man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a person throwing items off a building.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Elizabeth St about 12.30pm on Sunday.
One person was taken into custody shortly after 1pm, she said.
Police set up a cordon to limit public access while the incident was resolved.
There were no injuries reported
A 23-year-old male is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on August 10 on charges relating to burglary and causing intentional damage knowing danger to life was likely to ensue.