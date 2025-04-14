A man accused of theft of equipment from Hato Hone St John and unlawful possession of police property appeared in the Tauranga Registrar's Court on April 14. Photo/ NZME

The identity of a Tauranga man accused of stealing property from an ambulance and unlawfully possessing police property has been suppressed.

The defendant appeared in the Tauranga Registrar’s Court today facing two charges.

He was charged with unlawful possession of police property, namely a stinger tyre deflation device - commonly known as road spikes - as well as a police notebook and notice to order a defective vehicle off the road.

The maximum penalty for the Policing Act charge was three months in prison and/or a fine of $2000.

He was also charged with theft by a person in a special relationship, a Crimes Act offence punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment.