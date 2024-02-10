A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A Lotto punter from Tauranga has won $700,000 with a Strike Four ticket in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Te Puna Four Square.

Twenty-one Lotto players including four from Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Rotorua and Taupō, each won $12,965 with Lotto’s Second Division tickets in Saturday’s draw.

Those winning tickets were sold at Countdown Frase Cove (Tauranga), Girven Rd Micro Mart. Western Heights Foodmarket (Rotorua) and Paper Plus Taupō store.

The lucky Rotorua player, also won the Powerball Second Division draw, taking their total winnings to $30,837.

The other Second Division Lotto punters live in Northland, Waitakere, Franklin Auckland, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Porirua, Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough, Christchurch, Ashburton and Cromwell.

Meanwhile, a Powerball player from Hawke’s Bay is $8.3 million richer after winning the Powerball First Division prize in Saturday’s live draw.

The prize is made up of $8m from the Powerball First Division and $333,333 from the Lotto First Division draw.

The Hawke’s Bay punter’s winning ticket was bought on MyLotto.

Lotto players from Horowhenua and Red Beach will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

Lotto New Zealand said Saturday’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after a $17.25 million Powerball prize was won by a player in Canterbury.

“The player is looking forward to investing their winnings.”

A Whakatāne Lotto player won $8.3m in November last year.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to find out the best way to claim their prize or go to their nearest Lotto outlet or online at MyLotto.