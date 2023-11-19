Two Tauranga players each on $18,727 with Lotto's Second Division draw on November 18, 2023.

Two Tauranga Lotto players are among 13 punters who each won $18,797 in Saturday night’s Second Division draw.

The Tauranga ticket-holders bought their tickets at Woolworths Bethlehem and on MyLotto.

The other 11 Lotto Second Division tickets were sold in Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui, Lower Hutt, Nelson, Greymouth, Christchurch, Canterbury and Otago.

One of the 13 players also won Powerball’s Second Division, taking their winnings to $34,322 after buying their ticket at New World Nelson City.

The NZ Lotteries Commission has also confirmed an Auckland player scooped Lotto’s First Division prize of $1 million on Saturday after buying their ticket at the Green & Grocery World store.

Meanwhile, a player from Christchurch is $500,000 richer with the Strike Four prize on Saturday night, and Powerball has been rolled over to November 22.

Anyone who bought tickets for Saturday’s draw is urged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.