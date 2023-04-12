Voyager 2022 media awards
Tauranga Lotto player wins $1 million

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
One lucky player will be feeling on top of the world after winning Lotto First Division. Photo / NZME

One lucky local Lotto player will be feeling on top of the world after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck in Wednesday night’s draw and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $10m.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.


