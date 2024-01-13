Three Lotto players each won $333,333 in Saturday night’s First Division draw.

Three Lotto players from Tauranga, Waitamo and Auckland will each receive a $333,333 boost to their bank account after First Division wins.

A Porirua Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $1m in Saturday night’s must-be-won on Strike draw.

Meanwhile, 17 lucky players, including two from Rotorua, each won $15,531 in the Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning Second Division Lotto tickets were sold at stores in Rotorua, Hamilton, Wellsford, Auckland, Otaki, Wellington and Dunedin City or bought on MyLotto by players living in those areas.

The Tauranga and Rotorua winners all bought their tickets online through MyLotto.

A lucky punter who bought their ticket at Auckland’s West City Lotto store also won the Powerball Second Division draw, taking their total winnings to $33,158.

The winning ticket numbers were 5, 7, 9, 12, 15 and 27, the bonus ball was 21, and the Powerball number was 2.

The first division Powerball number was not struck on Saturday night and rolls over to Wednesday’s draw when the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto NZ advises potential winners to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.























