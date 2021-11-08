Tauranga kaumatūa Huikākahu Brian Kawe dies

Tauranga City Council kaumatūa Huikākahu Brian Kawe in 2018. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council kaumatūa Huikākahu Brian Kawe has died.

Of Ngai te Ahi, Nga Tamarāwaho and Ngāti Tapu descent, Kawe had been the council's kaumatua for many years.

He also chaired the joint standing committee between tangata whenua and councillors/commissioners.

A written statement by the council said he had provided "an enormous amount of sage advice, guidance and support" during his time.

"It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of a great leader, Pāpā and friend."

Commission Chair Anne Tolley remembered Kawe as a "true gentlemen" who had provided "wisdom, advice and generous character" to many mayors, councillors and staff.



"His passion for Tauranga Moana and his steadfast support of the unity of people in our city will be greatly missed" she said.



"Our sincere condolences and aroha go to his whānau at this time of shock and sadness."



Council said the flagpole on Takitumu Drive will be at half-mast on Wednesday to acknowledge his passing.

"In honour and thanks for all he has done for Tauranga."