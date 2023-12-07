Firefighters were called just before midnight to an empty house fire in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Crews were called to a fire at an empty house on Cameron Rd in Tauranga overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three trucks responded to the call around 11.41pm, and the house “well-involved”.

She said the fire area was about 150sq m and there were no people inside, though crews were concerned about smoke affecting neighbours.

She said crews left around 3am.

A fire investigator will go to the site today.

A police spokesman said the house was unoccupied and inquiries were ongoing.



