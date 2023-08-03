Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a house fire in Tauranga this morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene on 18th Ave about 7.40am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said there were initial concerns people may have been trapped inside the house fire, which was “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

”There were a few concerns to start with, we weren’t sure whether anyone was in the house.”

Firefighters searched and cleared the house, confirming no one was inside.

The fire was then extinguished with firefighters still on the scene dampening down hot spots.

Crosson said a fire investigator was at the property working to establish a cause of the fire.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene around 7.50am.

“Police are providing traffic management.”

More to come.



