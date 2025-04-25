National champion chilli eater Shannon Leigh is prepared to take on whoever is brave enough. Photo / Brydie Thompson
As most of us have been chowing down on chocolate and hot cross buns, Tauranga’s Shannon Leigh has been adding hot sauce, chilli powder or flakes to his diet so he can handle the heat this weekend.
The former national chilli eating champion is entering Tauranga’s heat of 2025’s NZ Chilli Eating Champs on April 26 at the Barrel Room, which fires up at 4pm.
The Barrel Room general manager Liam Jackson said the competition will feature some of the hottest chillies in the world – and anyone can sign up on the day to vie to win a spot in the 15th annual finals, hosted by Fire Dragon Chillies, on May 31 in Auckland.
Or simply sidle up to watch competitors feel the burn.
“The chillis start from mild and will go up and up, potentially showcasing some reapers and scorpions,” Jackson said.