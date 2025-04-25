Entering the competition himself, Jackson said the Barrel Room had expanded the event from 2024 to offer Tauranga’s first Hot Sauce Festival.

“We’ve got all Wharf Street’s restaurants on-board to offer a hot or spicy plate on their menu for April 26 – and we’ll have five-six hot sauce vendors with stalls on the street selling their wares.

“The festival begins 12 noon – and the chilli eating champs will be the main event, starting at 4pm at the Barrel Room.

“Anyone can sign up – entry is $10 each and the winner takes all – you’ll be in to win prize money, beer, and the one Tauranga spot in the national chilli champ finals.”

National champion chilli eater Shannon Leigh is prepared to take on whoever is brave enough. Photo / Brydie Thompson

In preparation, Leigh said he adds heat to most of his meals to build up his tolerance. His favourite way to add spice is to add chilli flakes, but not the kind you find at the supermarket.

“Most people who make hot sauces will also dehydrate their super spicy chillies and then grind them into a powder, and I find that’s the easiest way for me to have something my level of spicy.”

As the competition nears, he gets fresh chillis from local growers “because they’re the hardest to eat in terms of spice in comparison to other options like hot sauce”.

An hour before the competition starts, Leigh eats a peanut butter sandwich so he doesn’t go in with an empty stomach.

Leigh said he often gets asked why he does it and is told that he’s stupid. But he says: “It’s no different than playing a sport”.

“You set yourself a challenge, whether it’s a physical challenge, or a mental challenge.”

Leigh talked about the popular YouTube show “Hot Ones”, where they bring on celebrities to eat spicy hot wings. The hot wings are covered in spicier hot sauce as the challenge goes along.

Leigh has tried every hot sauce from the “Hot Ones” collection and said, “Their spiciest sauce [Hot Ones the Last Dab Xperience Hot Sauce], I don’t find it that hot.”

However, Leigh claims he has tried many different hot sauces and doesn’t believe any of them are spicy enough.

“I’ve not tried one that would tick a box to me.”

When ordering takeaways from Indian or Thai restaurants, he always asks them to make it as spicy as possible.

“It’s just another layer of flavour to me. Spice has flavour to me still, and I can probably taste more of that flavour having a higher spice tolerance than most people.”

Leigh has already qualified to go to the national competition, and this time, his Australian rival, who beat him for the last two years, won’t be there, so he’s in with a good chance.

If you think you can handle the heat and beat Leigh, get to the Barrel Room this Saturday before 4pm.