It features various weight classes and age divisions, including elite male and female categories.

Nuki Johnson, known as Central North Island’s “Mr Boxing”, came up with the concept of a North Island Golden Gloves in the mid 1980s and the South Island quickly followed the same pathway, a statement released on behalf of the Central North Island Boxing Association said.

“From humble beginnings at the Wairakei Village Hall in 1984, the North Island Golden Gloves has progressed to the biggest tournament in New Zealand,” a spokesperson said.

“The Wairakei Village Hall was quickly outgrown, with a short tenure at the Country Music Hall of Fame before a shift to the Taupō Town Hall in the late 1980s.”

The demolition of the Taupō Town Hall saw the Golden Gloves make its home at the new Great Lakes Centre, where it has been held almost every year since.

In 2023, the Golden Gloves moved to the Western Bay of Plenty.

It is open to the full spectrum of boxing levels, from Elite national title holders and national representatives to mini cadets (10-13 years of age) with limited fighting experience, the spokesperson said.

“For many of the age-group novice competitors, this will be their first big step on the Boxing New Zealand pathway.”

Some of the best-known names in New Zealand boxing have fought at the North Island Golden Gloves.

A 15-year-old David Tua fought at the 1988 event in one of his early stepping stone years on his boxing journey.

Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika also entered the Golden Gloves on his pathway to Olympic success.

Competitors and coaches on Friday and the preliminary competition begins at 11am on Saturday.

On Sunday the senior and youth semi-finals and other age-group finals will take centre stage.

Monday will see the best of the best North Island elite male and female boxers chasing titles and looking to establish a significant Boxing New Zealand ranking in their weight division.