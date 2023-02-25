Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Hospital: Ombudsman rules Te Whatu Ora provided ‘incomplete’ OIA response to Dr Shane Reti

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Bevan Conley

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Bevan Conley

A government agency provided an “incomplete response” to an Official Information Act request about seismic risk at Tauranga Hospital, the Ombudsman has ruled.

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said it was “disappointing” that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times