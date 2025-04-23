Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Hospital mental health unit upgrade to begin, completion expected mid-2027

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tauranga Hospital's acute inpatient mental health unit - Te Whare Maiangiangi. File photo / George Novak

Tauranga Hospital's acute inpatient mental health unit - Te Whare Maiangiangi. File photo / George Novak

An upgrade of Tauranga Hospital’s mental health inpatient unit will begin by next month - five years after funding was allocated to initially rebuild it.

A patient says the unit is “absolutely filthy”, with holes in the walls - including one “patched” with duct tape

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times