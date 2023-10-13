Voyager 2023 media awards

Tauranga: Greenpark School lockdown as police respond to reports of man ‘with a stick’

Megan Wilson
By
Greenpark School in Tauranga, pictured in 2018, went into lockdown this afternoon. Photo / George Novak

A primary school in Tauranga went into lockdown this afternoon, as police responded to reports of a man walking up Cameron Rd “with a stick”.

Parents of Greenpark School received a text at 2.46pm saying the school was in lockdown.

“Students will not be released from school until further notice,” the text said.

“We are safe. Will update asap.”

A second text at 3.02pm said the lockdown had been lifted and all students would be released from school as normal.

The school is on Lumsden St, near Cameron Rd.

In a statement, a police spokesman said police responded to reports of a man walking up Cameron Rd “with a stick” around 2.45pm.

“Police have arrived and spoken to the person. The school self-elected into lockdown and has been informed.”

He said the incident appeared to be mental health-related and the person had moved on.

The Bay of Plenty Times has approached the school for comment.

