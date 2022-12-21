The foodbank's Christmas fairies: Yvonne Lewis, Jenny Preston and Cherry Wills. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga foodbank’s ‘Christmas fairies’ have been hard at work over the past two weeks preparing hundreds of hampers and goody bags for families in need over the festive season.

Volunteers Yvonne Lewis, Jenny Preston and Cherry Wills are working four days a week at the Tauranga Community Foodbank warehouse putting together packages of Christmas treats and children’s presents.

The trio - all close friends - were responsible for organising festive food items and presents donated during the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal, which comes to an end on Friday.

They have helped 348 households over the past seven days. Exactly 257 families had received goody bags filled with chocolates, biscuits, jelly, chips and juice, alongside their regular food parcels.

Another 91 households, all of who were ongoing foodbank clients, had received Christmas hampers specially created for the number and age of children in their families.

Dessert, chips and dip, lollies, juice and ham or stuffed chicken were just some of the food items included in the hamper. Often Christmas presents and children’s books were also packed inside.

Preston was also the mother of foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin.

Goodwin said the team’s work was “strenuous” as they had to pay attention to the size of each family and the age of children when creating hampers. The hampers were for those receiving financial mentoring from local budgeting services.

“You need to give thought to different family make-up,” she said.

“They get the joy of putting all the hampers and goodie bags together and managing the stock. It’s a really big job,” she said.

Goodwin said it was “very special” working alongside her mother, who had been volunteering as a Christmas fairy for the past five years. She also helped throughout the year as an on-call volunteer.

She commented on her mother’s “outstanding work ethic”, saying she took initiative and always knew what needed doing.

“She’s a bit of a legend.”

Families were often filled with “relief, surprise and amazement” after seeing what food was in their hamper, as it took pressure off making Christmas Day special, she said.

Preston said the family connection was an “added incentive” to help at Christmas, but also she “just liked the concept of the foodbank”.

“It’s non-partisan. Everybody is helped and it’s not attached to any particular secular organisation.”

She said the organising and preparing of Christmas donations this year had been “mad” as the service was seeing increased demand from clients.

“It’s very rewarding. The need is just enormous and I like the feeling of filling that need,” Preston said.

“I just wonder where these people would be if it wasn’t for the Tauranga foodbank.”