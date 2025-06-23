Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga firefighters call for urgent rebuild of earthquake-prone station

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tauranga secretary of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union Mike Swanson says building a new Tauranga Fire Station is long overdue . Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tauranga secretary of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union Mike Swanson says building a new Tauranga Fire Station is long overdue . Photo / Sandra Conchie

Delays in replacing a fire station at “significant” risk of partial collapse in an earthquake are putting people at risk and causing “intolerable” stress, a union says.

Senior firefighter and NZ Professional Firefighters Union Tauranga secretary Mike Swanson said members were “frustrated and increasingly concerned” after waiting years for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times