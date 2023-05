Footage of the house fire in Gate Pa. Video / Supplied

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Gate Pa last night.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said it received multiple calls of the fire at 6.49pm and initially responded with three appliances, but another two fire trucks were called as well as support vehicles.

She said the “entire rear” of the “high single-story” house was on fire.

No people were injured, she said.

The last truck left the scene around 10.23pm.