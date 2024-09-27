Tauranga man Ian Manson found out when he was 48 that he was adopted. Photo / Alex Gilbert, I'm Adopted
Tauranga father Ian Manson found out he was adopted at age 48. Now in his 70s, Manson and his family have uncovered a new side to their family tree with ancestors across the Bay of Plenty region, including Rotorua. He tells his story of meeting his biological mother for the first time and discovering his Māori heritage.
Ian Manson’s adoption was kept a “secret” for decades.
The 78-year-old grew up as an only child near Wellington and his adoptive parents “never” told him.
Ian was 48 when he found out.
His wife, Leigh Manson, was at a friend’s house where a mutual connection “let slip”.
The series is an independent project created, produced and edited by fellow adoptee Alex Gilbert, who runs a New Zealand and worldwide support network for adoptees. The first season of the documentary series, released on YouTube last year, featured the stories of 12 different adopted people and had more than 200,000 views.
Television professionals Hamish Dodd and Bridgid Davis also helped with the production of Ian’s story, Gilbert said.
‘They kept that a secret’
Ian understood he was born in Waihi and adopted at 4-and-a-half months.
His adoptive parents treated him well but never told him he was adopted.
“They kept that a secret.”
Ian and Leigh met in Wellington in 1966 where Leigh was studying to be a pharmacist and Ian was a mechanic.
Leigh - from Te Puke - moved to Tauranga to be closer to her family and for work in 1967. Ian followed.
They got married in 1969 and had two children - Yolande and Gary.
In 1986, Leigh was at a friend’s house and they were talking about their children’s health.
Her friend’s mother was Ian’s adoptive mother’s neighbour.