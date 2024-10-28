Advertisement
Tauranga family’s gratitude for community support after Waikite Rd house fire

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
2 mins to read
The fire ripped through the Rall family home on September 23 and they have thanked the community for its support after the incident. Photo / File

The family who lost their Waikite Rd house in a fire have thanked the community for its support.

“Dear community, We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support and kindness during this incredibly challenging time for our family,” the father, Bart Rall, said in an email.

Exequiel Carballo, a relative of the family, set up a Givealittle page shortly after the September 23 fire and, in four weeks, 283 donors raised $28,973.

“Losing our home to the fire has been devastating, but the outpouring of love, help, and generosity from this community has given us strength and comfort,” Carballo said.

The community’s messages, donations and offers of assistance made the situation more bearable, he said.

“We are so grateful to be part of such a compassionate and supportive community.”

Emergency services were called to the Welcome Bay inferno, which was extinguished in three hours.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications Centre shift manager Joshua Pennefather said the fire had spread down the back of the unoccupied family home.

“When we arrived, it was well involved.”

The Givealittle page says the family of 10 lost everything in the fire and were left with nothing following the incident.

They had insurance, but needed the donations for immediate needs such as shelter, clothes and basic necessities until it was approved, the Givealittle page says.

– SunLive

