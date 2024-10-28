The fire ripped through the Rall family home on September 23 and they have thanked the community for its support after the incident. Photo / File

The fire ripped through the Rall family home on September 23 and they have thanked the community for its support after the incident. Photo / File

The family who lost their Waikite Rd house in a fire have thanked the community for its support.

“Dear community, We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support and kindness during this incredibly challenging time for our family,” the father, Bart Rall, said in an email.

Exequiel Carballo, a relative of the family, set up a Givealittle page shortly after the September 23 fire and, in four weeks, 283 donors raised $28,973.

“Losing our home to the fire has been devastating, but the outpouring of love, help, and generosity from this community has given us strength and comfort,” Carballo said.

The community’s messages, donations and offers of assistance made the situation more bearable, he said.