Police at the scene of a large slip in Maungatapu. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Police at the scene of a large slip in Maungatapu. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

A couple and their baby have been evacuated from their Tauranga home after a landslide hit it.

Emergency services and geo-tech engineers are at the scene at Moiri Place, Maungatapu, where a large slip charged into the family home.

The house is down a long, shared driveway.

The slip had surrounded the home’s garage, pushed their car forward and come to just under the home’s eves.

Fire and Emergency NZ Bay of Plenty district commander Jeff Maunder said they were called to reports of the landslide about 4pm.

There were initial concerns of people missing but when firefighters arrived, they found the family inside the home.

The slip had not entered the house, he said.

The family was evacuated because of the risk of a secondary slip.

Maunder said it was not yet clear whether neighbouring properties also needed to be evacuated.

This would be decided following a geo-tech assessment, he said.

The couple declined to comment.

A police spokeswoman said they had responded to a report that a large slip had damaged a property at 2.45pm.

There were no injuries and everyone was accounted for and the Tauranga City Council had also been notified. she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the slip had come down at the rear of the property and one fire truck attended.

Emergency services at the scene of a slip in Maungatapu. Photo/Kiri Gillespie.





A reporter at the scene said the home was down a right of way.

Neighbour Shaughn Prestidge told the Bay of Plenty Times he had noticed a large amount of water flowing from a large bank behind their properties.

He was so concerned when he noticed it last year that he employed drain layers to divert the water under his driveway to the roadside.

“I got concerned with the other slips at the other end of Maungatapu earlier this year.

“I could see we had problems so I got it done.”

He stood on the grass to highlight how sodden it was.

In February, a landslide on Egret Ave resulted in the evacuation of 24 homes, and five homes were identified as uninhabitable as a result.

Egret Ave resident Luke Hanan’s home was destroyed by the slip.

More to come.