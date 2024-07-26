Asked if the lower voter turnout was disappointing, she said it was an issue that affected all councils.
The council would research the 2024 election to help with future campaigns.
Local Government New Zealand vice-president Campbell Barry said the turnout in Tauranga “continues a deeply concerning trend around voter turnout in local government elections”.
In response, LGNZ had established an electoral reform group to look at ways of increasing voter participation.
“LGNZ is advocating for fundamental reform of our local electoral system to increase voter participation across the country. Without reform, there is a serious threat to the mandate mayors and councils have to speak up for their communities,” Barry said.
The group was also looking at how people could vote, who oversaw elections, and the possibility of four-year terms for councils instead of the current three years.
The chair of the electoral reform group, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, said there were questions over the viability of postal voting with the decline in postal services and most people doing their business online.
It was more important than ever, with democracy being challenged internationally and growing disinformation on social media, that the approach to local elections was refreshed, Smith said in a statement.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.