Drysdale is a two-time Olympic rowing champion and five-time world champion who became a financial adviser after retiring from sport in 2021.

Businessman Owens is a former regional councillor and son of former Tauranga Mayor, the late Sir Bob Owens, - Drysdale’s grandfather.

They are among 15 candidates for the Tauranga mayoralty in the city’s first election since 2019.

A mayor and nine councillors will be elected on July 20 to replace the four-person commission appointed by the Government in February 2021 after the elected council was sacked.

Owens’ claims

In Owens’ video published on social media on Friday, he claimed that “allegedly it is becoming apparent” UTF – a group representing property sector professionals – the council and commission were “working together”.

Owens said he was speaking out after commission chairwoman Anne Tolley commented about returning candidates on TVNZ’s Q&A programme that she would not vote for the “old guys … putting their hands up again”.

Owens, who has previously run for mayor, said in his view Tolley’s comments “crossed the line” and she had “interfere[d] with the democratic process”.

Tauranga mayoral candidate Doug Owens. Photo / Alex Cairns

Owens claimed: “Scott [Adams] invited Mahé to stand as their mayoral candidate on the ticket ‘Love Tauranga’. I have spoken to Scott and he has confirmed exactly that and my comment at the time was: “Well boys, this looks a bit like poacher becomes gamekeeper.”

Owens said it appeared to him UTF’s intention was “about gaining direct influence over the council and our democracy”.

He claimed: “Scott’s comment to me was that nobody will know, but I do. And now I am confirming the facts to you the ratepayer, the public and the community.”

Owens told the Bay of Plenty Times this week he was a “lapsed founding member” of UTF but did not support what he described as its “alleged attempt to take over the council”.

He said what he viewed as his nephew’s “unwise alliance” with the group “in spite of my own candidacy, is galling to say the least”.

Tauranga mayoral candidate Doug Owens. Photo / Alex Cairns

In his opinion: “Mahé has no real business or political experience and is serving as a patsy pawn to a self-interested group first, not the community.”

“This in my view would be a blow to democracy, in Tauranga, if it were to succeed. If I am elected mayor the UTF would be treated fairly, equitably, creatively and embraced as any local organisation, business or otherwise, should be.”

Drysdale responds

Drysdale responded to Owen’s video on his social media on Saturday saying he was “proud to be standing for the mayoralty on a positive platform”.

“I am saddened that [in my view] my uncle wants to allege a vast conspiracy, as a rather tragic attempt to become relevant,” he initially wrote. Drysdale told the Bay of Plenty Times this week he had since edited his post as he “would prefer to be more positive”.

His post also claimed Owens’ comments were an attempt to “detract” from the positive reception to Drysdale’s campaign.

Mahé Drysdale is running for mayor of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

He said he spoke at the UTF launch of the Love Tauranga “brand” in May because he shared a number of its views about Tauranga’s positive future.

Drysdale said UTF had not contributed to his election campaign and he had “no links or conflicts” with the commissioners or council.

“I am running independently and there is no ‘love Tauranga ticket’.”

Cambridge resident Drysdale, who grew up in Tauranga and planned to move back at the end of the school year if elected, said in his post Adams was one of his many friends in Tauranga.

Tauranga mayoral candidate Mahé Drysdale. Photo / Alex Cairns

Drysdale said if elected mayor he would work with anyone who wanted Tauranga to succeed, “disclose conflicts of interest” and treat all citizens fairly.

In response to comments Owens made to the Bay of Plenty Times, Drysdale said voters wanted “positivity, teamwork and integrity” from their mayor.

”I won’t respond to negative and destructive politics because that era has now ended in Tauranga.”

He said he believed he had the “dignity, passion and skills” to be mayor and hoped people recognised his core values were “honesty, integrity, accountability and transparency”.

“While I am not a career politician, I have wide experience, track record of success and financial qualifications.”





He said he would work with any individual or group wanting Tauranga to succeed but did not condone personal attacks and would not “accept dysfunction”.

“A good mayor should listen to all and act in the best interests of the city but not favour any group.

“I have never been a member of, nor been, financially supported by the UTF.”

Drysdale said his campaign was focused on working collaboratively to turn Tauranga into New Zealand’s best small city.

The Bay of Plenty Times asked Drysdale in May about his link to Love Tauranga and who approached him about running for mayor.

He said he had talked to Love Tauranga about “how we need to do a better job of promoting” Tauranga and agreed “we should love our city”. He would not say who approached him to “respect their confidence”.

At the time a Love Tauranga spokeswoman said Drysdale’s campaign was independent of UTF.

What Adams, Tolley, council say

Adams said in his view Owens’ allegations in the video looked like an attempt to gain votes.

“I love my city. I want the best possible future-focussed leadership group for Tauranga.”

Scott Adams at Panorama Towers on Hamilton St in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Responding to Owens’ latest comments, he said: “Mahé is running independently of anyone, he’s his own man and the suggestion that the Urban Task Force is trying to take over Tauranga City Council is fundamentally wrong.”

Tolley said she stood by her comments to Q&A and they were an “honest expression of opinion” and she did not believe they crossed any line.

“The commissioners have no involvement with the Urban Task Force. We have not and will not express support for any candidates in the election.

“What we have done is encourage as many people as possible to stand for election and urged voters to weigh up what they want for their city and vote for the mayoral and ward candidates they feel will best deliver on their priorities.”

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Alex Cairns

The council’s chief executive Marty Grenfell was on leave. Acting chief executive Barbara Dempsey said the council “does not get involved in, or comment on, the views of any election candidate”.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



