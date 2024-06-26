Owens says in his opinion Drysdale is a “patsy pawn” for the Urban Task Force [UTF] – a local property group he claims is trying to “take over” Tauranga City Council – and questioned his nephew’s mayoral qualifications in comments to the Bay of Plenty Times. They came after Owens posted a public video making similar claims.
Drysdale responded to the video, saying in his view, his uncle was claiming a “vast conspiracy” in a “tragic attempt to become relevant”. Drysdale says he has never been an UTF member — “unlike Uncle Doug”.
He had since deleted the relevancy comment, telling the Bay of Plenty Times he wanted a positive campaign, would not respond to “negative and destructive politics”, and had the “dignity, passion and skills” to be mayor.
UTF chairman, developer Scott Adams, said Drysdale’s campaign was independent and Owens’ “take over” comment was “fundamentally wrong”.
A mayor and nine councillors will be elected on July 20 to replace the four-person commission appointed by the Government in February 2021 after the elected council was sacked.
Owens’ claims
In Owens’ video published on social media on Friday, he claimed that “allegedly it is becoming apparent” UTF – a group representing property sector professionals – the council and commission were “working together”.
Owens said he was speaking out after commission chairwoman Anne Tolley commented about returning candidates on TVNZ’s Q&A programme that she would not vote for the “old guys … putting their hands up again”.
Owens claimed: “Scott [Adams] invited Mahé to stand as their mayoral candidate on the ticket ‘Love Tauranga’. I have spoken to Scott and he has confirmed exactly that and my comment at the time was: “Well boys, this looks a bit like poacher becomes gamekeeper.”
Owens said it appeared to him UTF’s intention was “about gaining direct influence over the council and our democracy”.
He claimed: “Scott’s comment to me was that nobody will know, but I do. And now I am confirming the facts to you the ratepayer, the public and the community.”
Owens told the Bay of Plenty Times this week he was a “lapsed founding member” of UTF but did not support what he described as its “alleged attempt to take over the council”.
He said what he viewed as his nephew’s “unwise alliance” with the group “in spite of my own candidacy, is galling to say the least”.
In his opinion: “Mahé has no real business or political experience and is serving as a patsy pawn to a self-interested group first, not the community.”
“This in my view would be a blow to democracy, in Tauranga, if it were to succeed. If I am elected mayor the UTF would be treated fairly, equitably, creatively and embraced as any local organisation, business or otherwise, should be.”
Drysdale responds
Drysdale responded to Owen’s video on his social media on Saturday saying he was “proud to be standing for the mayoralty on a positive platform”.
“I am saddened that [in my view] my uncle wants to allege a vast conspiracy, as a rather tragic attempt to become relevant,” he initially wrote. Drysdale told the Bay of Plenty Timesthis week he had since edited his post as he “would prefer to be more positive”.
His post also claimed Owens’ comments were an attempt to “detract” from the positive reception to Drysdale’s campaign.
He said he spoke at the UTF launch of the Love Tauranga “brand” in May because he shared a number of its views about Tauranga’s positive future.
Drysdale said UTF had not contributed to his election campaign and he had “no links or conflicts” with the commissioners or council.
The Bay of Plenty Times asked Drysdale in May about his link to Love Tauranga and who approached him about running for mayor.
He said he had talked to Love Tauranga about “how we need to do a better job of promoting” Tauranga and agreed “we should love our city”. He would not say who approached him to “respect their confidence”.
At the time a Love Tauranga spokeswoman said Drysdale’s campaign was independent of UTF.
What Adams, Tolley, council say
Adams said in his view Owens’ allegations in the video looked like an attempt to gain votes.
“I love my city. I want the best possible future-focussed leadership group for Tauranga.”
Responding to Owens’ latest comments, he said: “Mahé is running independently of anyone, he’s his own man and the suggestion that the Urban Task Force is trying to take over Tauranga City Council is fundamentally wrong.”
Tolley said she stood by her comments to Q&A and they were an “honest expression of opinion” and she did not believe they crossed any line.
“The commissioners have no involvement with the Urban Task Force. We have not and will not express support for any candidates in the election.
“What we have done is encourage as many people as possible to stand for election and urged voters to weigh up what they want for their city and vote for the mayoral and ward candidates they feel will best deliver on their priorities.”
The council’s chief executive Marty Grenfell was on leave. Acting chief executive Barbara Dempsey said the council “does not get involved in, or comment on, the views of any election candidate”.
