Tauranga Eastern Link night closures for Pāpāmoa East bridge beams

SunLive
2 mins to read

The Tauranga Eastern Link will be closed for four nights, starting tomorrow.

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will be closed for four nights this week.

The closures, starting from tomorrow, will allow for the installation of 12 concrete bridge beams as part of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange project.

Project manager Nic Barnett said it was an exciting time for construction.

“The

