“To keep drivers and crew safe, the road will need to be closed and free of traffic. This work is planned at night to limit traffic impacts as much as possible.”
The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road/State Highway 2 will be closed at night from August 19 to August 22.
Traffic in both directions will be diverted via Te Puke Highway between 8pm and 5am each night.
Outside of the night closures, the current traffic management remains in place with traffic down to one lane in each direction and speed reduced to 70km/h through the construction site.
Digital signs at the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will provide drivers a heads up and advise of any changes.
For more information about the Pāpāmoa East Interchange and construction, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pei.