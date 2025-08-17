The Tauranga Eastern Link will be closed for four nights, starting tomorrow.

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will be closed for four nights this week.

The closures, starting from tomorrow, will allow for the installation of 12 concrete bridge beams as part of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange project.

Project manager Nic Barnett said it was an exciting time for construction.

“The beams will form the basis for the bridge deck, so people can really see progress now,” Barnett said, in a statement from Tauranga City Council.

“The installation of 12 70-tonne, 33-metre beams is a significant operation, involving a number of long trucks to bring the beams in and large cranes to lift them into place.