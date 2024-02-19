Emergency services have been called to incidents in Tauranga and Te Puke this afternoon.

An e-bike rider has been seriously injured in Welcome Bay and two motorists have been rushed to hospital after a Te Puke collision this afternoon.

A police spokesman said a cyclist came off their bike on James Cook Drive in Welcome Bay at about 3.40pm.

Just after 4pm, police were called to Station Road in Te Puke following a two-vehicle collision.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said staff were called to Welcome Bay at about 3.25pm and a cyclist reported to be riding an e-bike was seriously injured.

Two patients from the Te Puke crash, which she said was on Jellicoe Rd near Station Rd, were in moderate condition.

All three were taken to Tauranga Hospital via ambulance.



