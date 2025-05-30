Advertisement
Tauranga draft rates rise reduced to 9.9% after council cuts costs

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Tauranga City Council during Annual Plan deliberations this week. Photo / David Hall

Tauranga residents are facing a 9.9% rates rise after the council found extra savings.

Tauranga City Council faced public criticism for proposing a 12% rates increase, down from a projected 20%.

It has found $9.85 million more in cuts to council operating costs to knock off another just over 2%.

