Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Domain damage after One Love: 2.5ha to be regraded as sports clubs disrupted and left out of pocket

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
The grounds of Tauranga Domain pictured after heavy machinery used the area after the One Love concert was cancelled on January 28. Photo / Supplied

The grounds of Tauranga Domain pictured after heavy machinery used the area after the One Love concert was cancelled on January 28. Photo / Supplied

The race is on to repair significant damage to Tauranga Domain before the winter sports season starts in April, with thousands of local rugby players plus the Bay of Plenty Steamers and Volcanix potentially impacted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times