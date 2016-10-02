Tauranga woman Tori Eglinton has taken out the top award in the Hawke's Bay Racing's Fashion in the Field. Photo/Supplied

Tauranga woman Tori Eglinton has taken out the top award in the Hawke's Bay Racing's Fashion in the Field. Photo/Supplied

Tauranga woman Tori Eglinton has taken out the top award in the Hawke's Bay racing's Fashion in the Field.

"It's a bit mental," the 25-year-old said.

It was the overall fashion winner on Hawke's Bay's biggest race day, as well as winning the Young Designer class.

Ms Eglinton's design used a fabric intended for use in shoes.

The Eastern Institute of Technology student said her two-piece outfit she agrees was "very dressy".

The spring-like mint green and pink colours caught her eyes on a trip to Auckland earlier this year.

Visiting a fabric warehouse, she spotted the psychedelic-patterned, spongy-like material, manufactured with trendy training shoes in mind, she said.

Entrants in the Young Designer section of the Spring Carnival fashion event model the garments themselves, although Ms Eglinton's was not convinced it was the kind of outfit she would normally wear herself.

"I've gone very matchy," she says.

"I don't usually do matchy."

Tauranga woman Tori Eglinton has taken out the top award in the Hawke's Bay Racing's Fashion in the Field. Photos/Supplied

Programme coordinator and tutor Cheryl Downie said the competition was a chance for locals to see the high standards achieved by the Certificate in Fashion Apparel students.

"I've always been interested in working in anything fashion-based," she said.