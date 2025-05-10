Remi Henderson, 2, has a rare and lifelong neurological disorder that has stolen her ability to walk and talk. The Tauranga toddler started making huge progress after a series of three-week intensive physical therapy sessions in Australia, each costing up to $10,000. Her family fears that if they can’t continue regular intensive therapy, it will undo all of Remi’s progress.
Remi Henderson loves music and The Wiggles just like any other 2-year-old girl.
But behind her bright eyes and infectious smile is a daily struggle.
Remi has Rett syndrome – a rare genetic neurological disorder that primarily affects girls, impacting the ability to walk, talk, eat, sleep, breathe, and use their hands. The lifelong disorder typically presents between ages 6 and 18 months.
For Remi’s parents, Mandy and Matt Henderson, every small milestone – like sitting unassisted or a squeeze of her hand – speaks volumes.
“If I had the ability to, I would absolutely change everything for Remi. But not who she is,” Matt said.
“I would at least give her a body she could use.”
Centre of Movement is a paediatric allied health clinic in Australia specialising in neurological disorders.
The family last year set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for Remi to do the centre’s three-week intensive therapy programmes to master essential motor skills such as rolling, sitting, crawling, and walking.
Each session costs up to $10,000, plus travel costs.
The goal was to go every few months, but they could not afford it and feared without it, Remi’s progress would reverse, Mandy said.