Customs officers have located what is believed to be about 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden on a ship that docked in Tauranga this morning.

A Customs’ Maritime Group media statement said it found the drugs as part of an onboard inspection of a freighter that had travelled from Panama and was destined for Sydney.

The seizure was supported by police and further investigations were under way, the statement said.

Customs could not make further comments while investigations continued.

Police confirmed they supported Customs in this matter but referred the Bay of Plenty Times back to Customs for any further comment.



