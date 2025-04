One person received moderate to serious injuries. Photo/Cameron Scott.

One person received moderate to serious injuries. Photo/Cameron Scott.

Two crashes in Tauranga have caused injuries and road closures.

A single-vehicle crash on Oropi Rd, near Hereford Rd, was reported around 4.20pm yesterday.

The road was closed for a time and had reopened by 6.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance went to the scene and one patient was taking to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.