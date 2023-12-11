The crash was reported about 1.40pm to police.

The crash was reported about 1.40pm to police.

One person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after a car crash in Greerton this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was notified of the incident on Oropi Rd in Green at 1.30pm today.

Hate Hone St John responded with one ambulance and took one patient in a serious condition to Tauranga Hospital.

A police media statement said police were responding to the two-vehicle crash near State Highway 29A.

Initial indications suggested at least one injured person was in a moderate to serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised. The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.

Tauranga City Council transport operations centre operations lead Dave Warner said Oropi Rd was closed between SH29A and Maleme St due to a motor vehicle accident.



