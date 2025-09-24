Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6pm. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Tauranga crash: Person airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition

A person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition after a car and bus crash in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Welcome Bay Rd at 6.15pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said one person was trapped in the car after the crash.

Three fire engines and two support vehicles attended the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and ahelicopter.