Tauranga crash: Person airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6pm. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition after a car and bus crash in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Welcome Bay Rd at 6.15pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said one person was trapped in

