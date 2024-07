In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, compensation could run into the billions for abuse in care survivors and small businesses in biggest sales decline since Covid.

One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Maleme St just after 6am, police said in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene,” police said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.”