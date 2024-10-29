A car drove through the front window of Barbarista Coffee Co.

A Brookfield barber and coffee shop is asking for community support after a car drove through the front window of the business this morning.

Barbarista Coffee Co manager Debra McLean said everyone was shaken.

“We’re going to need all the support we can get after this to get back up and running.

“It’s pretty messy,” she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they arrived at the scene about 10.07am after receiving reports of a car versus building accident. The spokesperson said no one was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived.