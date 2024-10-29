Advertisement
Tauranga crash: Car drives through Brookfield barber and coffee shop front

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read
A car drove through the front window of Barbarista Coffee Co.

A car drove through the front window of Barbarista Coffee Co.

A Brookfield barber and coffee shop is asking for community support after a car drove through the front window of the business this morning.

Barbarista Coffee Co manager Debra McLean said everyone was shaken.

“We’re going to need all the support we can get after this to get back up and running.

“It’s pretty messy,” she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they arrived at the scene about 10.07am after receiving reports of a car versus building accident. The spokesperson said no one was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived.

A Hato Hone St Johns spokesperson said one ambulance and one operations manager responded.

A car drove through the front window of Barbarista Coffee Co.
“One patient in a minor condition was assessed and treated at the scene, no transport was required.”

Police said they received a report shortly after 10am that a car had left the road and collided with a building on Bellevue Rd, Brookfield.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle was shaken but not injured, a tow has been arranged for the vehicle.”

McLean was grateful no one was hurt, and she hoped the shop would be up and running as soon as possible.

“The front of the building will be boarded off, but people will be able to access the coffee shop through the barbershop once we get it safe.”

She encouraged customers to continue to come in.

“We’ve got staff to pay. We need lots of community support.”

