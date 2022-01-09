Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga court confiscations: Drugs, knives, ammunition, whiskey and knuckle dusters

6 minutes to read
The courthouse in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A knuckle duster, a bong, a bottle of whiskey, knives, methamphetamine and 39 rounds of ammunition aren't on your standard checklist of items you need to take to court - but people tried in Tauranga.

