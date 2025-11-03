Heaphy said wildlife was present in those areas year-round, not just seasonally.

Department of Conservation (DoC) project lead of biodiversity, Paul Heaphy. Photo / Alisha Evans

“We’ve always got seals,” Heaphy said.

“I took photos of a juvenile seal at the base of Moturiki (Leisure Island) several years ago, subsequently killed by a dog.

“That was outside of that season.”

Heaphy said burrow-nesting seabirds also nested near Moturiki outside the dotterel season in winter.

“Also, penguins moult in January, February, and March.”

Dogs are banned in Shark Alley from August 1 to January 31, and must be leashed at other times. They are prohibited year-round on Mauao, Mount Maunganui Main Beach and Moturiki (Leisure Island).

“That 31st August to 1st January doesn’t cut it in our respect for wildlife protection,” Heaphy said.

Wentsch said dog attacks were a problem nationwide for kororā (blue penguins).

Western Bay Wildlife Trust kororā ranger and acting chairwoman Anna Wentsch. Photo / Alisha Evans

Wentsch said she would encourage the council to require leash use in certain areas and classify special ecological areas based on wildlife choosing to use that habitat.

“If we say ‘no’ to one area, we have to open up other areas. It’s not just about protecting wildlife, it’s also about protecting other people and other dog owners on the beach from having negative off-leash experiences.”

Heaphy and Wentsch suggested there should be dog rangers in areas with restrictions to enforce the bylaws.

Targeted changes

The council was presented findings and options from a review of its Dog Management Policy and Bylaw and Keeping of Animals Bylaw.

Council policy analyst Vicky Grant-Ussher said the current bylaw approach was that dogs in parks and reserves should be allowed off-leash unless there was a good reason.

“For some spaces it’s to do with wildlife, for other spaces like Ōtūmoetai Pā it’s to do with the value of that site … and in playgrounds there is a 10-metre buffer around the play space.”

Areas the council was considering requiring leashes included some city centre public spaces and shared pathways in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa.

It was also considering prohibiting dogs from play and exercise spaces such as skate parks, basketball courts, and fenced areas used for accessibility and inclusion purposes.

Tauranga City Council general manager of regulatory and community services, Sarah Omundsen, policy analyst Vicky Grant-Ussher and animal services team leader Oscar Mossop. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Grant-Ussher said dog owners could use other spaces nearby.

The council discussed a recommendation that dogs be prohibited in all cemeteries and burial grounds, unless permitted by the cemetery manager.

Councillor Hautapu Baker said he did not support dogs being allowed in cemeteries or burial grounds.

“I would hate the idea that some random dog p***ed or s**t near a family member’s grave,” he said.

Councillor Rick Curach disagreed, saying some dogs were like family members and would be valued as support at cemeteries and burial grounds, and suggested a leash rule instead.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he did not want the bylaws to overcomplicate things.

“I don’t think we want to make it complicated, but there is just thinking about the practicalities.”

The council also discussed options for the number of dogs allowed per property, licensing dog walkers to walk more than four dogs, the number of poultry allowed per residential property and provisions to address issues with cats.

Following the councillors’ decisions, council staff will prepare proposals for the draft bylaws and policies for the council to consider early next year.

More education needed - dog expert

Roma Dog Behaviour owner Misha Gildenberger told SunLive the council should focus less on creating new restrictions, and more on educating dog owners about dog management and control.

The Pāpāmoa dog walker and dog behaviourist said she understood the need for rules around cemeteries, burial sites, and special ecological areas, but disagreed with more restrictions for other public parks and spaces.

Misha Gildenberger believes adding bylaws was the wrong idea and education was the key. Photo / Debbie Griffiths

She said piling on rules would not solve the overarching issue and would punish good dog owners.

“I’m a very good dog owner, and I have excellent control of my dog because I’ve been educated.

“Instead of stopping the fun for everyone, they should just provide more education.”

She was happy the council would consider licensing dog walkers to walk more than the city’s maximum of four dogs, which she had campaigned for.

Council regulatory and community services general manager Sarah Omundsen said providing education and advice on being a good dog owner was an important part of the work the council’s Animal Services team did, and would continue to be important through any changes.

Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.