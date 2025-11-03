Department of Conservation and Western Bay Wildlife Trust experts are urging the council to enforce a year-round ban to protect wildlife on Tauranga beaches. Photo / Alex Cairns
Tauranga wildlife experts are urging the city council to extend a Mount Maunganui beach’s dog ban to protect native birds.
A year-round ban on dogs at Mount Maunganui’s Shark Alley, prohibiting pooches in cemeteries, and requiring leashes in several other public spaces, are among proposed new dog rulesTauranga City Council will consider early next year.
Department of Conservation project lead for biodiversity, Paul Heaphy, and Western Bay Wildlife Trust kororā ranger, Anna Wentsch, spoke about the issue at a council meeting on Wednesday.
The pair aimed to promote effective dog management to prevent distress or nuisance to the community — particularly children — wildlife, and the environment.
They suggested the council enforce a year-round dog ban in high-priority “special ecological areas” such as Shark Alley and coastal dunes, where seasonal restrictions had “proven ineffective”.
Heaphy said burrow-nesting seabirds also nested near Moturiki outside the dotterel season in winter.
“Also, penguins moult in January, February, and March.”
Dogs are banned in Shark Alley from August 1 to January 31, and must be leashed at other times. They are prohibited year-round on Mauao, Mount Maunganui Main Beach and Moturiki (Leisure Island).
“That 31st August to 1st January doesn’t cut it in our respect for wildlife protection,” Heaphy said.
Wentsch said dog attacks were a problem nationwide for kororā (blue penguins).
Wentsch said she would encourage the council to require leash use in certain areas and classify special ecological areas based on wildlife choosing to use that habitat.
“If we say ‘no’ to one area, we have to open up other areas. It’s not just about protecting wildlife, it’s also about protecting other people and other dog owners on the beach from having negative off-leash experiences.”
Heaphy and Wentsch suggested there should be dog rangers in areas with restrictions to enforce the bylaws.
Targeted changes
The council was presented findings and options from a review of its Dog Management Policy and Bylaw and Keeping of Animals Bylaw.
Councillor Hautapu Baker said he did not support dogs being allowed in cemeteries or burial grounds.
“I would hate the idea that some random dog p***ed or s**t near a family member’s grave,” he said.
Councillor Rick Curach disagreed, saying some dogs were like family members and would be valued as support at cemeteries and burial grounds, and suggested a leash rule instead.
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he did not want the bylaws to overcomplicate things.
“I don’t think we want to make it complicated, but there is just thinking about the practicalities.”
The council also discussed options for the number of dogs allowed per property, licensing dog walkers to walk more than four dogs, the number of poultry allowed per residential property and provisions to address issues with cats.
Following the councillors’ decisions, council staff will prepare proposals for the draft bylaws and policies for the council to consider early next year.
More education needed - dog expert
Roma Dog Behaviour owner Misha Gildenberger told SunLive the council should focus less on creating new restrictions, and more on educating dog owners about dog management and control.
The Pāpāmoa dog walker and dog behaviourist said she understood the need for rules around cemeteries, burial sites, and special ecological areas, but disagreed with more restrictions for other public parks and spaces.
She said piling on rules would not solve the overarching issue and would punish good dog owners.
“I’m a very good dog owner, and I have excellent control of my dog because I’ve been educated.
“Instead of stopping the fun for everyone, they should just provide more education.”
She was happy the council would consider licensing dog walkers to walk more than the city’s maximum of four dogs, which she had campaigned for.
Council regulatory and community services general manager Sarah Omundsen said providing education and advice on being a good dog owner was an important part of the work the council’s Animal Services team did, and would continue to be important through any changes.
Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.