Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga company Heilala Vanilla with close ties to Tongan community donates $25k

4 minutes to read
A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

The first thing Jennifer Boggiss did when she heard about the eruption of an underwater volcano off the coast of Tonga was pick up the phone.

But there was no way to contact the more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.