Gemma Cramp and a volunteer helping at Kai Day at the Merivale Community Centre.
Community centres across Tauranga Moana are grappling with surging demand as more families seek support, Welcome Bay and Merivale community centre managers say.
At Merivale Community Centre’s weekly Kai Day, held on Mondays, the number of families turning up for assistance has jumped from about 50 a year ago toas many as 167 during Anzac week, office manager Gemma Cramp said.
“The need is there, and some of them are working families. They’ve got two incomes and it’s still not enough.”
Kai Day runs from the centre’s temporary base at 386 Fraser St but will return to its former site at 10 Kesteven Ave in September, when the newly-built Merivale community centre opens.
Volunteers hand out food bags using supplies from Good Neighbour, community donations, and local support – helping families make it through to the next payday, Cramp said.
Families could access food parcels up to four times before being connected with services such as Bay Financial Mentors, based at the Historic Village, to develop a longer-term plan. But it was not always a straightforward fix.
“Financial mentors tell us they’ve got clients with no debts, no mobile phones because they can’t afford one – and they still can’t buy food,” Cramp said.
Cramp said a minimum wage of $780.80 per week and Tauranga’s average rent of $720 meant many households were left with next to nothing.
“People are struggling with everything,” she said.
“We’ve had people say they couldn’t afford to get home because they’d spent their last money getting to work.”
When someone arrived at Kai Day, they queued before Cramp carried out a quick needs assessment.
The person was then invited in to select items suited to their household.
“We keep things as fair as possible,” Cramp said.
No one was denied help at Merivale Community Centre, but the help offered was only meant to patch things over until payday, Cramp said.
The event was largely volunteer-run, including help from Māori warden “Poppa” Phil Wilson, who was involved in founding the original Merivale Community Centre.