Tauranga City Council's commissioners adopt Long-term Plan 2021-31

Tauranga's commissioners have adopted the city's audited 2021-31 Long-Term Plan. Photo / Supplied

The Tauranga City Council's commissioners have adopted the city's audited 2021-31 Long-term Plan (LTP).

Key plans underlying the adopted 10-year plan, which were highlighted through the consultation process, are:

• The adoption of a $4.6 billion capital investment programme (supported by 46 per cent of submitters responding to the level of investment option in the draft plan, with 16 per cent supporting a lower level of investment and 36 per cent - most of which were proforma responses - wanting much lower rates increases, and, by implication, lower levels of investment).

• The introduction of targeted rates (supported by 67per cent of submitters on that option.)

• An increase in the commercial differential rate from 1.2:1 to 1.6:1 (supported by 71 per cent of submitters).

• Separation of the Pitau Rd and Hinau St villages from the elder housing portfolio, to be sold for private development (80 per cent support);

• Establishment of a $1.8 million Community Grants Fund (72 per cent support); and

Centralising Council administration functions in new leased premises to be built at 90 Devonport Road (82 per cent support).

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the LTP marked a significant step forward for Tauranga and would progressively address the city's inadequate and ageing community facilities and infrastructure needs.



"Developing a robust LTP and engaging with the community to ensure that it is understood and supported were two of the key functions the commission was charged with when we were appointed and it's very satisfying to have ticked off those milestones," Tolley said.

"The work programme set out in the LTP gives us the building blocks to create a great city. It's now up to all of us to deliver on that promise because the future of Tauranga literally depends on it."

The LTP became operative immediately after adoption, with rates charges backdated to July 1 and other fees and charges taking effect from August 1.

For a median value residential property, 2021-22 rates will increase 16 per cent, including the cost of the new kerbside waste collection service (which for many people has replaced a more costly service provided by private contractors) and targeted rates (excluding water rates).

That equates to $7.08 a week, or around two 2-litre bottles of milk. For a median value commercial property, rates will increase 35 per cent, or $32.14 a week, bringing commercial rates more into line with those applying in other centres.



Also adopted at today's council meeting was the Development Contributions Policy 2021-22. This provides for a significant increase in citywide development contributions, a charge paid by all new developments, to fund our core infrastructure.

The increase will be phased in over the next year, instead of being applied in full on August 1, as a result of community concerns heard through the submission process.



The citywide development contribution for a dwelling of three or more bedrooms will increase from $12,208 (current policy) to $19,708 on August 1, 2021, and then to $28,557 on February 1, 2022.



The main reason for this increase is to help fund the construction of fit-for-purpose infrastructure to meet the city's current needs and cater for future growth. If development contributions were not used, this cost would have to be funded from rates.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT