Tauranga City councillors to meet privately after deferring decision on conflict report

Tauranga City councillor Kelvin Clout says elected members need time to consider a report that says the council should seek help from the Local Government Minister. Photo / George Novak

Some Tauranga elected members plan to meet privately today to discuss a report into conflict in the council, after putting off making a decision in a public meeting yesterday.

On Tuesday the council received the first report of an independent review and observation team, which found serious issues with the council's governance and recommended asking the Minister of Local Government to appoint a Crown manager to help the council.

The council voted to defer a decision on how to respond to the report until another public meeting on Friday.

Councillor Kelvin Clout, however, has arranged an informal meeting of elected members today, behind closed doors.

Clout said it was about getting elected members to "sit down and work through the process".

"That's the purpose for me pulling this together. Most will be there."

Clout said he understood mayor Tenby Powell and deputy mayor Tina Salisbury were unable to attend.

Clout said it was worth considering the option the review team raised - but did not recommend - of the council working through its issues itself.

"On one hand, bringing in a Crown manager will bring a certain amount of stability but on the other hand we are giving up our democratic right to make key decisions for our city, particularly with the Long Term Plan and setting of rates, which impacts everyone."

"That's why I'm so keen for a few days to consider this. The ramifications are quite significant," he said.

Asked if people should be concerned about elected members effectively making a decision today then rubber-stamping it on Friday, Clout said no and that today's meeting was about the discussion and he doubted there would be a conclusion made.