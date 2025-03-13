Mount Maunganui couple Julie and Jim Carle petitioned Tauranga City Council asking for the Mount Hot Pools to open earlier. Photo / David Hall
A Mount Maunganui couple is disappointed opening hours of Mount Hot Pools won’t be extended – despite garnering 127 supporting signatures.
Julie and Jim Carle petitioned Tauranga City Council to return the pools, which have sat at the base of Mauao for nearly 60 years, to the 6am opening time used before the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of the current 7am.
The pair presented their petition with 127 signatures at an October council meeting. Julie Carle told the meeting the pools were a “unique, essential rehab and health and wellness public facility”.
Its leisure pool was heated to 32C, the same as the Mount Hot Pools hydrotherapy pool.
“The leisure pool is perfect for lane walking and there is plenty of available space at this time of morning.”
Background
In 2022, Bay Venues reviewed the number of early morning visits and found the same number of people were visiting between 7am-8am than had been between 6am-8am pre-Covid, Harris-Ririnui’s report to council said.
Currently, Mount Hot Pools averaged 29 visits between 7am-8am on weekdays.
Most early morning attendees were retirees or semi-retired individuals.
The majority of these visits were from patrons who had memberships or passes, which resulted in a “low average spend per head”.