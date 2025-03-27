The skills and knowledge the iwi representatives would bring would be a benefit for Tauranga, he said during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We will make better decisions for the city.”
Drysdale said it was a pleasure to welcome them to the team.
“Thank you for putting your hand up, picking up the tea towel and serving your community.”
The relationships the council was building with Tauranga iwi and hapū were fantastic, he said.
“We want to work with anyone that wants to make our city better. We’re very into working in partnership to achieve our goals.”
The request to reinstate tangata whenua representatives to council committees was made by Te Rangapū Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana, a collective that represents the 17 iwi and hapū in Tauranga.
Iwi representatives had been appointed to council committees since 2016 and were given voting rights in 2020.
At December’s meeting, Te Rangapū chairwoman Matire Duncan said tangata whenua representation was a legal requirement under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Local Government and Resource Management Acts, not preferential treatment.
“It reflects a commitment to shared decision-making and inclusivity, which are vital for our community’s future.”
Uffindell said the draft bill was intended to stop any move away from the principle of equal suffrage where each person got an equal say in electing people.
Duncan said the bill risked undermining the Crown’s obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.
It appeared to be a reaction to councils granting tangata whenua representatives full voting rights on committees, she said.
“This bill misrepresents Māori representation mechanisms as special rights rather than corrective measures to address the ongoing effects of colonisation and ensure meaningful partnership between the Crown and tangata whenua.”
Uffindell said he disagreed with giving voting rights to any unelected members on council committees, whether on “racial lines” or “expertise lines”.