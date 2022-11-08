New cycle lanes are included in the proposal. Photo / NZME

New cycle lanes are included in the proposal. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council has endorsed a preferred option for a nearly $64.9 million project to improve cycling and bus routes on the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

The option includes cycleways, shared paths and a bus/transit lane, as well as the removal of some traffic lanes and parking, according to the council's website.

The proposal followed community and stakeholder consultations in August and September, the council said in a statement.

The council's decision to endorse the improvements marked the first stage in the Accessible Streets for Ōtūmoetai Peninsula project which will affect the suburbs of Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea.

A concept design for the cycle and bus routes will be developed over the next few months, the statement said.

Locals will have the chance to give further feedback before the design is considered by the council in April.

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said it was important to build infrastructure to provide safe travel and public transport facilities that support better journeys and more reliable travel times.

"To establish the best option for each section, we considered feedback from affected residents, businesses, the community and interest groups, as well as people who cycle or catch the bus on a regular basis," Bisley said in the statement.

Bisley said a key challenge facing the project were narrow roads on the peninsula.

"For example, to physically make room for a cycleway and additional safety features, we would need to remove car parking in some streets, such as one side of Ngatai Rd between Maxwells Rd and the Ōtūmoetai roundabout.

"In cases like this, we will continue to work with affected residents and businesses to address potential concerns."

At this week's council meeting, Commissioner Stephen Selwood said ongoing, comprehensive consultation was critical to developing a design acceptable to the community.

"The issue with these projects is always that they require everyone to give a little, because we are trying to fit multi-modal transport systems into what has largely been a car-dominated environment.

"Inevitably there are conflicts, and we have to reconcile all of those conflicts as best we can."

The project has an estimated cost of close to $64.9 million.

Accessible Streets is part of the Government's Road to Zero Strategy and aims to support a shift from private vehicles to modes of transport such as walking, cycling and public transport.

Accessible Streets for Ōtūmoetai Peninsula project preferred option:

Section 1 - Chapel Street between Harington Street and Maxwells Road

One-way cycleways and shared paths. The traffic lane heading towards Ngatai Road is removed (from north of the Mobil site to Vale Street) to accommodate the cycleway. Further modelling is being done on additional opportunities to provide a higher level of service for buses south of the Mobil site and Brown St.

A map showing current cycle ways and proposed 'multimodal areas'. Image / Supplied

Section 2 - Ngatai Rd between Maxwells Rd to Ōtūmoetai roundabout

Two-way cycleway on the harbour side of Ngatai Rd. Allows retention of parking on one side of the road, new traffic signals at the Chapel St/Vale St intersection, Bureta Rd/Ngatai Rd intersection and Ōtūmoetai roundabout, and connections at Maxwells Rd.

Section 3 – Charles St to Bellevue Rd along Windsor Rd

A two-way cycleway on the school side of Windsor Rd. To accommodate the two-way cycleway and retain parking on both sides of the road, this option removes a general traffic lane on Charles St and Windsor Rd between Ngatai Rd and Anne Rd to introduce a one-way circulation system.

Section 4 – Bellevue Rd

A two-way cycle facility on the southern side of Bellevue Rd, changing to a one-way facility south of the Brookfield roundabout. A signalised crossing will be provided for cyclists to transition from one facility type to another.

Section 5 - Waihi Road and 11th Avenue

Combination of one-way cycleways / shared paths and bus priority measures. The removal of a city-bound traffic lane between the slip lane exit to Takitimu Dr and Edgecumbe Rd to provide space for a bus/transit lane. Conversion of citybound parking between Edgecumbe Rd and Cameron Rd to a morning-only peak bus/transit lane clearway. On-street parking would be removed here during the morning peak travel times.

Primary bus routes

Bus stop improvements, including major upgrades to high-priority stops. Minor upgrades to medium and low priority stops. Optimisation of bus stop locations and in-lane bus stops.

Neighbourhood streets

30km/h speed limit, speed reduction measures, pedestrian upgrades, and making the streets more people-friendly through improvements such as planting, artwork and street furniture

Consideration to be given to limited-time speed limits outside schools during the concept design development.

- Source: Tauranga City Council