She told Morning Report that feedback showed people do care about rates.

“We’re definitely hearing from the people of Tauranga that it’s really important what they’re paying in rates, we’re also hearing from some that say, keep the progress going – because we’ve had under-investment in Tauranga for so long.”

Scoular said the council wanted to make sure it delivered better value for people in Tauranga.

“Where are the savings we can make, as governors, that’s what we need to pass down to our chief executive Marty Grenfell, and I think he’s got a very clear message from us that he needs to have a structure in his organisation so that he is managing those costs, and we need to see some savings come through,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular shared that 100 roles in the council may be disestablished.

When asked on Morning Report about potential job losses, Scoular said there had been a “reset” and there would be a continual review of costs and the processes used in council.

“We have got over 100 roles being looked at to disestablish, but at the moment ... probably half of those were vacant. At any time we have about 70 vacancies.

“And it’s not just about the staff going, it’s about, are we actually overdoing the scope when we do a new building or a new facility? Are we actually getting the best prices for our roading contractors?”

Scoular said the Tauranga City Council is a large operation, with 1300 staff, $8 billion in assets, $500 million in capital projects, and an operating cost of about $599m.

It would also be looking at the $41m spent on consultants at the moment, and ways of upskilling staff so their skills can be used, instead of hiring consultants.

Scoular said it was also proposing to have a joint Council Controlled Organisation for water services, with the Western Bay of Plenty Council – and potentially other councils.

When asked on Morning Report whether any community libraries or recreational facilities would be at risk, Scoular said no.

“We need to do things in a different way, to deliver more for Tauranga for less cost.”