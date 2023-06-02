Westmorland Rise in Bethlehem in October 2022. Photo / Google Maps

A developer has compensated the Tauranga City Council for damaging several large trees in front of a Bethlehem property.

In a statement today, the council said Madison Developments did not seek approval to remove the non-native trees outside 12 Westmorland Rise.

Following the compensation deal, the council had agreed the developer could start removing the remaining trees at the company’s cost, and finalise the development.

The council’s general manager of community services, Barbara Dempsey, said while it understood the need for more housing, development put pressure on them to maintain and grow a healthy tree canopy in the city.

“Mature trees are sparse and it’s important that we do what we can to keep them, not only for the cooling effect they have in summer, but the many environmental benefits they provide our residents and wildlife.

“Trees play a vital role in making Tauranga a great place to live and are an important part of the city’s natural heritage and identity,” Dempsey said.

In the statement released by the council, Madison Developments Ltd said it acknowledged and regretted the damage.

“On reflection, Madison should have undertaken direct consultation with Tauranga City Council (TCC) as owner of the land and trees,” it said.

“Steps could and should have been taken to speak with TCC before the work was carried out and with the benefit of hindsight, Madison acknowledges that more could have been done to avoid the situation.

“Madison and Tauranga City Council have worked collaboratively to resolve the issue and Madison acknowledges the council’s need to protect the community’s assets and property.

The statement said approval must be given to carry out any modification to a public tree by the Tauranga City Council’s Urban Forest team.

Information and guidance on working on or around trees can be found on the council’s website or by speaking to a council urban forest advisor.

The Bay of Plenty Times is seeking more information from the council about the compensation and whether the trees will be replaced.