Tauranga City Council asking for feedback on the future of events

New Year's Eve community celebration at the waterfront Tauranga. Photo / File

Tauranga City Council is asking for community feedback to understand what people think about events in the city, and what they would like in the future.

Tauranga hosts hundreds of events each year, from community and cultural celebrations to concerts and major sporting events.

These events bring positive social and economic benefits that add to the vibrancy and wellbeing of the city. The council currently provides an advisory service to encourage events as well as funding to support the delivery of events. It is now looking to develop a 10-year strategic plan.

The 10-year strategic plan will identify how the council and stakeholders can continue to grow events so that it can maximise benefits to the community and the economy.

Tauranga City Council manager of venues and events Nelita Byrne said the council supported a wide variety of events each year and offered a range of indoor and outdoor venues.

"We have great events happening across our city and we know the positive impact they're having," she said.

"We now need to grow the role of events in our city and would like to better understand what people would like to see in the future. This month we'll be running a short survey to give people an opportunity to tell us what they think.

"We'll use the feedback we receive to create a plan that will shape the future of events in Tauranga Moana for the next 10 years."

Have your say at www.tauranga.govt.nz/community/have-your-say/open-consultations-and-engagements