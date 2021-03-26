Tauranga chiropractor offers koha payment option to help people in financial hardship

Dr Phillip Bailey. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga chiropractor charging a koha rather than fixed prices says he hopes to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of locals suffering financial hardship.

Dr Phillip Bailey opened his new Bethlehem clinic, Community Chiropractic, earlier this year and leaves the decision on how much to pay up to his patients, a model he's thought about since university.

People are shown how to enter the amount of their choice in the Eftpos machine and all anonymous payments are merged at the end of the day, he said in a statement.

He said many families could not afford chiropractic care and he wanted to make it more affordable.

"Standard chiropractic fees are $50 to $60 per appointment which becomes a financial burden," he said.

He said as long as he's making enough money to care for his wife and young son, he will be happy.

"If I can make chiropractic care work for everyone, I trust that it will all pan out."

He said he had battled depression and helping others was a big part of getting him through it, along with his strong faith.

"It's less about money and creating a big empire. It's just really about trying to reach out and help those who at times can't help themselves."

Bailey previously owned clinics in Singapore and Pāpāmoa.

He believed he was the first chiropractor in the region to try the model and hoped to encourage other professionals to do something similar.

"It doesn't have to be a full-time thing, but people are really struggling financially. Anything people can do to help others in need has got to be a positive thing."