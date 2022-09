Red Square in 2021. Photo / George Novak

The water leak that occurred at Red Square in Tauranga's CBD yesterday has been repaired, the Tauranga City Council says.

Water to the Red Square was shut down from 11pm to 12:30am to allow contractors to repair the break.

The site is now back to normal, clean and safe, the council said in a written statement.

''We thank people for their patience and understanding as we worked to get this fixed.''