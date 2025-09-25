On September 23, Barnaby got the chance to learn from a professional who has claimed back-to-back victories on the very course they were about to play.
“It just feels like an honour to get to play with a pro,” Barnaby said.
“It was really exciting because it was Ambrose, which meant we could take his shots.”
Held at the Tauranga Golf Club, the Carrus Junior Pro-am gives junior golfers the chance to play with some of the country’s top professionals and a glimpse into the intensity and joy of competitive golf.
The Clubroom Tauranga director Hayden Beard said there were 11 teams of four to five young golfers registered for this year’s junior pro-am and 12 golf pros.
“It was a great turnout despite the weather, which is awesome. It’s great to see an increase in young golfers enjoying the game,” Beard said.
“Our junior golf programme is continuing to grow and this is a neat opportunity for them to see how the game stacks up playing alongside New Zealand’s best golfers.”
The pro-am is a curtain-raiser to the Carrus Tauranga Open, in which 129 professional and elite amateurs tee off this week as part of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour.
On a nearby hole, 10-year-old Patch Stafford was also beaming at the chance to play alongside one of his idols.
The Hawke’s Bay junior golfer was playing alongside Cooper Moore, who last week won his first title at the Christies Floorings Mount Open.