Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s Carrus Junior Pro-Am gives young golfers chance to play with professionals

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Barnaby Adams is competing in his first Carrus Junior Pro-Am tournament. Photo / Zach Quin

Barnaby Adams is competing in his first Carrus Junior Pro-Am tournament. Photo / Zach Quin

Barnaby Adams straps his golf bag into the trundler, adjusts his cap and chooses his club.

As the 11-year-old lines up his first tee shot, New Zealand golf professional Josh Geary gives him a nod of encouragement.

Perfecting his stance, gripping the club and taking a breath, Barnaby swings and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save